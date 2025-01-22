Denver Nuggets Fans Troll Joel Embiid Over Injury Absence
A lot has happened since December 2019, such as five different franchises winning an NBA Championship, including stars Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Anthony Davis, and Nikola Jokic winning their first. Why is December 2019 relevant - it's the last time that Joel Embiid put on a uniform to play basketball in Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.
With a chance to end that streak tonight, Embiid was ruled out due to a left knee injury as he continues to struggle with getting on the floor this season. Following last season where he played just 39 games, the long-term health of Embiid is a major concern. While Embiid spent Tuesday night's contest on the bench against the Denver Nuggets, fans decided to poke fun at the star big for seemingly always being injured when set to play in the Mile High city.
Chants were heard through Ball Arena Tuesday night saying, "Where's Embiid at?" Viewed as one of the best homecourt advantages in the NBA over the last several years, Nuggets fans made sure they were heard as they missed an opportunity to see two of the best bigs in the NBA face off against one another.
With Embiid sidelined, it helped the Nuggets end up walking away with a dominant 144-109 win over the Sixers backed by another Nikola Jokic triple-double.
While the next matchup will be in Philadelphia, NBA fans will have their final chance this season to see the two former MVPs matchup when Denver travels to face the 76ers on January 31st.
