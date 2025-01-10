Denver Nuggets Interested in Trade for Toronto Raptors Big Man
The Denver Nuggets are currently watching Nikola Jokic have one of the best offensive seasons in NBA history, putting up averages of 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists. However, the Nuggets have been inconsistent this year despite holding the fourth seed in the Western Conference. With that, Denver has found themselves rumored to be candidates for a trade ahead of the February 6th NBA trade deadline.
While Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler looks to be the top available player on the market, a trade for him would require the Nuggets to part ways with forward Michael Porter Jr. in the deal. Therefore, in recent developments, the Nuggets have found themselves linked to a role player that could provide great value to their rotation.
In a recent piece by Ian Begley with SNY, the Nuggets find themselves in the mix for trading to acquire Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher, who is in the final year of his deal-making $10.8 million.
Now in his seventh season with the Raptors, Boucher entered today averaging 9.9 points and 4.1 rebounds per game for Toronto. Given the team's standing as the third-worst team in the NBA, the Raptors could field themselves some future capital in a deal.
With the Nuggets in need of strong bench play in the front court, Boucher would slot into their rotation as the team's top reserve big over Dario Saric and DeAndre Jordan.
