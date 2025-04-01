Denver Nuggets Legend Carmelo Anthony Wants to Buy NBA Team
Carmelo Anthony spent 19 years in the NBA, amassing 28,289 career total points, and was heralded as one of the best scorers of his generation.
Since retiring in 2023, Melo has stayed around the game, whether he's been sitting courtside or talking about the sports on his 7 PM In Brooklyn podcast.
On a recent episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn, Melo said he would like to be an NBA owner and named the Washington Wizards as the team he'd like to buy.
"I want to buy the Wizards," stated Carmelo. "I'd be a great owner."
When asked why he would make a great owner, Carmelo doubled down.
"Former player. I understand players. I understand personnel. I understand being strategic and how to build teams. I also understand what I don't understand. I know what I don't know. You have put people in those positions (like) President and GM. You put all the basketball acumen in those positions and then you cover that with a business mind. Now, you create these levels."
Melo explained that he would want to create a fan experience and connect with the community, even floating the idea of allowing fans into the practice facility.
The Wizards are owned by Monumental Sports & Entertainment, and the idea of Carmelo owning the Wizards would involve him being part of the group.
Along with the Wizards, the group owns the NHL's Washington Capitals, the WNBA's Washington Mystics, and the G-League's Capital City Go-Go.