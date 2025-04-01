Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves in what many people have dubbed a rivalry matchup.
Tuesday night's game will be the fourth and final meeting of the regular season. The Nuggets are currently trailing in the season series 0-3, with the most recent game ending in a final score of 115-95.
The Timberwolves took the lead from the first possession of the game, and the Nuggets were never able to recover and trailed for the remainder of the game, despite Nikola Jokic's 34 points, 8 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Currently, both teams are sitting on two-game win streaks, and both teams could use every win to further solidify their playoff positioning in the postseason.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with six players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, DaRon Holmes II, and Julian Strawther.
Nikola Jokic is listed as PROBABLE as he is dealing with a left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is listed as QUESTIONABLE as he is dealing with right hamstring tightness.
Aaron Gordon is questionable with right calf injury management, Christian Braun is probable with a left foot strain, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.
The Timberwolves have a relatively clean injury report with one player listed: Terrence Shannon Jr.
Terrence Shannon JR. is out with a right groin strain.
Anthony Edwards is listed as AVAILABLE.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
