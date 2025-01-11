Denver Nuggets Make Jamal Murray Injury Announcement vs Brooklyn Nets
The Denver Nuggets have won five of their last seven games, heading into a matchup against a weaker Brooklyn Nets team on Friday.
The Nuggets have been carried by superstar center Nikola Jokic this season, averaging 31.5 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 9.7 assists per game, as he seems to be on his way to his fourth NBA MVP win in five years.
Despite how impressive Jokic is, he cannot carry the Nuggets to a 21-15 record all by himself, but his supporting cast has not been as impressive as in years past.
Star point guard Jamal Murray has taken a slight step back this season but has still played a huge role in Denver's success. Averaging 19.4 points and 6.3 assists per game, Murray has continued to step up as a second option to Jokic.
Murray is one of Denver's biggest X-Factors if they want to make another title run, as they desperately need him healthy and on the court. Unfortunately, though, Murray suffered another injury on Friday.
The Nuggets have announced that Murray is questionable to return against the Nets on Friday with left knee soreness.
Through 16 minutes of first-half action, Murray posted 7 points and 4 assists on 2-5 shooting from the field. Murray has already missed six games this season and missed 23 last season, so any type of injury for Murray is an automatic concern.
Thankfully, Russell Westbrook's emergence as a game-changer makes any Murray absence more forgiving, but the Nuggets certainly want their star point guard on the court as much as possible.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player