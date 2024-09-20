Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Inside The Nuggets

Russell Westbrook is entering his first season with the Denver Nuggets.

Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook (0) against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center.
Nine-time NBA All-Star Russell Westbrook is entering his 17th season and first with the Denver Nuggets. Signed by Denver to provide a dynamic they’ve been lacking, Westbrook will fill an important role for the 2023 NBA champions.

The 2017 league MVP, Westbrook is now at the stage of his career where many of his teammates grew up watching his prime. This was the case in Los Angeles, as Westbrook had teammates on both the Lakers and Clippers who were fans of his growing up.

During a recent interview with The Denver Post, Nuggets guard Christian Braun spoke on Westbrook.

“I love his game," Braun said. "I loved his game when I was young. I love his game now. I think his energy, his tenacity, those are all things that every team needs. He loves the game. He plays it with the right intensity. … The way he plays, downhill, so aggressive, so tough.”

Russell Westbrook and Christian Braun
Westbrook referred to Braun as Denver’s “young star” earlier this summer when refuting a report about asking the 2023 champion for his jersey number. Showing his leadership in this instance, which is another big dynamic Westbrook will bring to Denver, the veteran point guard defended his new teammate.

"I know (Westbrook) will bring positive things to our team,” Braun added. “I think he’s somebody who’ll bring a hunger and excitement for the game.”

