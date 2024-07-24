Denver Nuggets NBA Champion Makes Unexpected Lakers Statement
The Denver Nuggets have dominated the Los Angeles Lakers the last several seasons. Eliminating the Lakers in consecutive postseasons, the Nuggets have gone 13-3 against Los Angeles the last two seasons including both the regular season and postseason.
Defeating the Lakers in five games in last year's opening round of the Western Conference Playoffs, the Nuggets followed a similar script almost every game. Getting down early, the Nuggets would hang around and dominate the game late. This is something the Nuggets made look easy, but according to Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, they felt they should have lost to the Lakers in that series.
During a new episode of The Draymond Green show, Caldwell-Pope admitted the Nuggets were tired during the playoffs, saying, "We get to the playoffs, we had no gas. We felt like the Lakers should have beat us. We was down every game."
As Caldwell-Pope explained, the Nuggets used a lot of energy towards the end of the regular season trying to secure the first seed. In a three-team race for that top spot with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Oklahoma City Thunder, the Nuggets were not able to rest at any point down the stretch of the regular season, which Caldwell-Pope believes impacted their playoff performance.
While the Nuggets were not the best version of themselves in the playoffs, they still had enough to beat the Lakers. Nikola Jokic was dominant that series, Jamal Murray had two game winners, and Michael Porter Jr. turned in an incredible shooting performance.
