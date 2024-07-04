Denver Nuggets Officially Sign New Player
The Denver Nuggets have been very quiet so far in free agency. While there is mutual interest between Denver and Russell Westbrook, the nine-time All-Star is still under contract with the LA Clippers, and would need to be traded directly to the Nuggets or bought out in order to join the 2023 NBA champions.
In addition to not making any major moves yet, the Nuggets have lost some pieces to their rotation. Starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has agreed to a contract with the Orlando Magic, and backup point guard Reggie Jackson was traded to the Charlotte Hornets.
While they have yet to make a big move, Denver has signed a new player, as it was reported on Thursday that the two-way signing of Trey Alexander had been made official:
Alexander played three collegiate seasons at Creighton, averaging 17.6 PPG 5.7 RPG, and 4.7 APG in his final season. Two-way contracts do not receive a lot of attention, but they are often very important pieces to a team's overall makeup. Not counted against a team's 15-man roster, two-way deals allow players to spend time at the NBA and G League level.
For a team like Denver who is still trying to fill out their depth, quality two-way signings can give them some organizational insurance which is always very important when building out a team.
