Nuggets' Peyton Watson Preparing for Expanded Role
Among the multiple Denver Nuggets young pieces hoping to take a step forward on the roster for the 2025-26 NBA season is fourth-year wing Peyton Watson, who enters his age-23 campaign fresh off his best season of production and has a chance to keep the positive momentum flowing for the slate of 82 games ahead.
Within his upcoming year in Denver, it looks like Watson could have another layer of responsibility as a ball handler.
Especially in a re-worked second unit without Russell Westbrook, those primary playmaker duties might fall more into the hands of either Watson or Bruce Brown within the bench unit, and make either a significant factor to their success on the offensive end.
But when asking Watson, who wound up fitting in as a lead ball-handler multiple times in Denver's preseason opener vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, that step-up in responsibility is one that he's welcoming.
"That's what I'm comfortable with. That's the type of basketball I've been playing all my life," Watson said of playing with the ball in his hands. "I grew late, so the ball was always in my hands early, and I think that's just who I am as a basketball player."
"I can facilitate. I can handle the ball. I can do a lot of things well."
Watson credits that change in role not only to his typical play style, but also because of the imprint he's made on the Nuggets' coaching staff this summer. He's been in Denver for a large chunk of the offseason, working out consistently, and now he could be on his way to another career-best year because of it.
"Just being in Denver so much this summer, I think the coaches really saw that, and they really saw me hone in on my ball-handling, and working on my all-around game. It translated to camp, and now I'm getting to do it in the big show."
"I'm looking forward to how my role expands over the year. I'm super ready. I'm super excited for the responsibility."
During his last season in the mix for the Nuggets, Watson averaged 8.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.4 blocks in just over 24 minutes a night. Impressive numbers as is for a year-three wing on a win-now roster, but could see those averages jump even further in due time.
Keep a close eye on how Watson pans out for year four in Denver, as there could be even better days ahead from what was seen in an impressive year three.
