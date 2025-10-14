Denver Nuggets Preseason Injury Report vs Chicago Bulls Revealed
The Denver Nuggets are coming off back-to-back preseason wins as they continue to find a rhythm ahead of the 2025-26 season, and they will face a cross-conference test on Tuesday night. After beating the LA Clippers in a rematch of last year's first-round playoff matchup, the Nuggets are returning home to host the Chicago Bulls.
The Bulls started their 2025 preseason with consecutive wins over the Cleveland Cavaliers, but their luck ended against the Milwaukee Bucks. Now, the Bulls are traveling far from home for the first time this preseason to the Mile High City, and they will continue to have a few key players sidelined with injuries.
Nuggets vs. Bulls injury report
The Bulls will be without star guard Coby White, as he deals with a calf strain, while Kevin Huerter (groin) and Julian Phillips (knee) are both expected to be sidelined on Tuesday as well. The Bulls could also be without backup point guard Tre Jones with a foot injury, but his status is in the air against Denver.
The Nuggets, on the other hand, have a clean slate for Tuesday's game. For the second consecutive game, the Nuggets have no injuries to report, which is an incredible sign as they inch closer to the 2025-26 regular season.
Nuggets star forward Aaron Gordon is the only notable player who has missed a preseason game for Denver so far through three contests, but we could see the team decide to rest their starters soon. Typically, NBA teams will give their stars some rest for at least one of their preseason games, but the Nuggets have yet to give anyone a night off.
With just two preseason games left, one against the Bulls on Tuesday and another against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, it will be interesting to see how the Nuggets approach their starters' status before the start of the regular season. It would be a shock if guys like Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray were not given a night off on either Tuesday or Friday.
The Nuggets are set to host the Bulls in Denver at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday night for their fourth preseason outing.