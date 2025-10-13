Nuggets Coach Experiments With Unorthodox Nikola Jokic Lineup
Since struggling in their preseason opener, the Denver Nuggets have looked much more comfortable in the two games since then, picking up two consecutive wins. Of course, the Nuggets are led by three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic heading into the 2025-26 season, but their offseason additions have given him an even better supporting cast.
Through three preseason games, the Nuggets have been getting more attuned to their new-look roster. This summer, the Nuggets added Cam Johnson, Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr., giving them some much-needed depth and more versatility.
With their new additions, the Nuggets have much more lineup flexibility, making the job of head coach David Adelman much easier. Of course, with Jokic leading the charge, the Nuggets are always expected to be good, but their new additions could certainly shake things up for the better.
David Adelman is experimenting
While Cam Johnson is certainly the best player that Denver acquired this offseason, the addition of Jonas Valanciunas could make the biggest impact for Jokic. Of course, Valanciunas is expected to be a very valuable backup center behind Jokic, but what about the two European big men playing next to each other?
Adelman has been experimenting with Jokic and Valanciunas on the floor at the same time, and even tested a unique defensive scheme against the LA Clippers on Sunday. Adelman tested a zone defense with Valanciunas in the interior and Jokic on the wing.
Of course, Jokic is not the best interior defender, as that is likely the biggest weakness in his game, so Adelman is testing out a way to help put a band-aid on that weakness by plugging Valanciunas in the paint instead.
Before Sunday's game against the Clippers, Adelman said he wanted to experiment with a lineup of Jokic, Valanciunas, and Aaron Gordon, "just to see what happens," he said (via Law Murray).
Gordon has exploded as one of Denver's most vital players and was even incredibly clutch during their playoff run last season. Keeping him on the floor as much as possible is key for Denver, and putting him in a lineup alongside two big men rather than just one gives the Nuggets an incredible rebounding advantage and some intriguing versatility on both ends of the floor.
Very few NBA teams run a two-center lineup, with the Minnesota Timberwolves being the most prominent. While the Nuggets will likely not make this a regular starting combo, it gives them some interesting options to use throughout a long 82-game season.