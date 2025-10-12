Denver Nuggets Preseason Injury Report vs. LA Clippers Revealed
Coming off a preseason win over the Toronto Raptors, led by some dominant performances from Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun, the Denver Nuggets are now gearing up to face the LA Clippers on Sunday night.
Sunday's preseason matchup between the Nuggets and Clippers is a rematch of last season's electric first-round playoff matchup, and luckily, fans should be in for another good game.
Despite the outcome of Sunday's preseason matchup not counting, both teams are looking to put a good product on the floor.
Nuggets vs. Clippers injury report
After standout forward Aaron Gordon missed Denver's last outing for something that was "maintenance related," he is expected to return to action on Sunday.
With Gordon back in the lineup, the Nuggets would have no injuries to report for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers, unless the team decides to make some last-minute changes to give anyone extra rest.
As for the Clippers, they should be near full strength for Sunday's game, with the exception of a couple of injuries to monitor. While the Clippers have not determined either player's final status for Sunday's game, Bradley Beal (knee) and Bogdan Bogdanovic (back) are both dealing with injuries.
Beal missed the Clippers' preseason opener against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions earlier in the week, as the three-time All-Star has yet to make his debut with LA. Bogdanovic was active for their preseason opener, but left the outing early due to lower back soreness. Both players' statuses are in the air for Sunday's game, although they are both unlikely to play.
The Nuggets and Clippers are both much different teams since when they met in the first round of the playoffs last season, and are certainly focused on using Sunday's preseason game as an opportunity to get comfortable with their new-look lineups.
It would not be shocking to see Denver's starters get some more minutes on Sunday, compared to what they saw in their first two preseason outings. Getting Gordon back on the court, especially, should help Denver get more comfortable ahead of the 2025-26 regular season.
The Nuggets and Clippers are set to face off in LA's Intuit Dome at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN on Sunday night.