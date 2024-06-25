Denver Nuggets Pursuing Free Agency Deal With NBA Champion
It was announced on Sunday by Bennett Durando of The Denver Post that the Dever Nuggets would be declining the 2024-25 player option for Vlatko Cancar, but maintained interest in re-signing him to a new contract. In additional update on Tuesday, it was announced by Tony Jones of The Athletic that Denver is indeed pursuing a new deal with Cancar to remain with the team.
Cancar was on the 2023 Nuggets roster that won the NBA championship, but he did not play at all this past season after tearing his ACL over the summer. In that 2022-23 campaign, Cancar appeared in 60 regular season games and five postseason games.
After the Nuggets lost some key free agents following their championship, it looked as if Cancar would have a potential path to rotation minutes. This was never allowed to play out, as his ACL injury cost him the entire 2023-24 season, but Cancar should be ready to play again when the 2024-25 season begins.
The Nuggets have done well to keep their core group together for several years while rotating in different pieces to fill out the rotation. Showing some flashes of potential in his limited opportunities, Cancar looked to be one of the next possible key role players for Denver prior to his injury, so perhaps that can finally come to fruition next season.
