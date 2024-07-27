Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign 6-foot-8 Free Agent
The Denver Nuggets finalized their standard roster when the team signed veteran point guard Russell Westbrook on Friday. Likely done making moves at the NBA level this summer, Denver is still active with bringing players into training camp that could compete for two-way roster spots or G League opportunities next season.
In a report on Saturday from Keith Smith of Spotrac, it was announced that Denver had signed undrafted free agent Jaylin Williams out of Auburn. As Smith noted, this is not the Jaylin Williams that plays for the Oklahoma City Thunder, nor is it the Jalen Williams that also plays for Oklahoma City:
Williams went undrafted after five seasons at Auburn, averaging 9.3 points per game for his collegiate career. This included a career-high 12.4 points per game in Williams' final season.
As Williams remained available in the draft, several jokes came in about Oklahoma City having the opportunity to pair him with two players on their roster that share the same name:
Williams was on Denver's NBA Summer League roster, and will now get an opportunity to show more of what he is capable if during the team's training camp. As previously mentioned, Denver's roster at the NBA level looks to be set, but two-way opportunities and even standard roster spots can open up unexpectedly, which is why training camp deals are a great opportunity for undrafted players.
Related Articles
Denver Nuggets Star Reacts to Nikola Jokic's Brother Punching Fan
Carmelo Anthony Reacts to Team USA's Controversial Caitlin Clark Decision
Nikola Jokic's Former Teammate Makes Massive Luka Doncic Statement