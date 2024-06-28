Denver Nuggets Reportedly Sign New Player
With the 2024 NBA Draft now complete, teams are looking at different ways to bring in undrafted players. One of the ways this can be done is with two-way contracts, which allow players to spend time at both the NBA and G League level during a season.
Each team gets three two-way slots, so they are certainly valuable. Since two-way contracts were implemented, there have been several players who have gotten opportunities at the NBA level that they turned into standard NBA contracts.
Following the draft, it was announced by Clemson Basketball that their own PJ Hall had signed a contract with the Denver Nuggets. According to Harrison Wind of DNVR, Hall’s contract is a two-way deal.
In his four seasons at Clemson, Hall averaged 14.2 PPG, 6.4 RPG, 1.4 APG, and 1.4 BPG. Doing so on 50.3% from the field, the 6’10” forward had a very solid collegiate career that he will try to translate to the professional level.
While a two-way contract does not guarantee any minutes at the NBA level, that opportunity can certainly present itself. As previously mentioned, this has played out around the league several times since two-way contracts were introduced, which is why teams carefully select who they offer these to.
For Hall, not only does he get his first opportunity at the professional level, but he gets to do so with a championship organization that will certainly help him grow his game.
