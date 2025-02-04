Denver Nuggets Star Calls Out 'Strange' Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers
The Dallas Mavericks did the unthinkable over the weekend, trading franchise guard Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for superstar forward Anthony Davis. Both All-NBA talents have made it very clear they were not expecting to be traded, which is a rare occurrence in today's league.
Not only were the two superstars caught off guard, but the entire NBA world. Players, media, and fans were all in shock following the news, and most still will not believe it until Doncic steps foot on the court alongside Lakers star LeBron James.
Many players across the league have reacted to the blockbuster trade, but Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. had an interesting response to it. Porter Jr. called out the reality of the trade, calling it "strange."
"I was pretty confused and we're still talking about it, like how that's really possible," Porter Jr. said. "Obviously [Doncic is] a once-in-a-generational player. It was just a weird thing overall, so I feel like there's some facts that are going to come out over time because I can't really comprehend how that really makes sense, to be honest... It does seem a little strange."
Many see the Doncic trade as "strange," but Porter Jr. seemingly thinks there is more to the story that we do not know. The simple fact that a rival player is so shocked by a trade that they assume there is more going on behind the scenes shows how crazy Saturday's blockbuster was.
