Denver Nuggets Star Listed on Injury Report vs Timberwolves
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in a rematch of the Western Conference Semifinals tonight. However, both teams look quite a bit different since their encounter last season.
While the Nuggets are currently on a two-game winning streak, the team has been struggling quite a bit this season. Both of their two wins came in overtime against inferior teams that Denver shouldn't have been struggling against.
On the other end, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been equally as unimpressive. The team still hasn't found its stride with Julius Randle and Donte DiVincenzo, and also has a 2-2 record.
The Denver Nuggets have officially listed Aaron Gordon on their injury report against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gordon is listed as probable with a right knee contusion.
Through four games this season, Aaron Gordon is averaging 15.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.5 assists on 49/40/86 shooting from the field. While Jamal Murray and Michael Porter Jr. have left a lot to be desired thus far, Gordon has not disappointed. Just last game against the Brooklyn Nets, Gordon put up 24 points, 5 rebounds, and 2 assists on 72.7% shooting from the field.
Whichever team comes out with the victory tonight will have some solid momentum on their side. The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves face off tonight at 9:30 p.m. EST.
