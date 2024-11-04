Denver Nuggets Star Listed on Injury Report vs Toronto Raptors
The beginning of the season hasn't been particularly kind to the Denver Nuggets. Somehow, the team started off the season 0-2 when they were fully healthy. Now that the team is actually winning, they have some important names listed on their injury report.
Jamal Murray is expected to miss tonight's game against the Toronto Raptors due to being in concussion protocol. However, he isn't the only starter listed on the report.
The Denver Nuggets have listed Aaron Gordon as probable due to a right knee contusion and right calf inflammation. Gordon was also listed as probable in the team's last game on November 2 against the Utah Jazz.
The last time that the Nuggets and Raptors faced off, Gordon put up 16 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals, and 1 block on 50/100/75 shooting from the field. It was a thrilling overtime win that finally gave the Nuggets their first win of the season, in a game where it truly seemed like the Nuggets were going to lose.
Without Jamal Murray available, the Nuggets will desperately need the services of Aaron Gordon. The trio of Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter Jr. will need to carry a very heavy offensive load against the Raptors without Scottie Barnes.
The Denver Nuggets and Toronto Raptors face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
