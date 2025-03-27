Denver Nuggets Star Reveals Concerning Injury Affecting Play
Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. hasn't quite been the same player since the All-Star break.
In the month of February, Porter was averaging 22.0 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 2.2 assists on 50/42/86 shooting from the field. However, in the month of March, he's averaging 16.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists on 46/33/79 shooting from the field.
As it turns out, Porter's drop in efficiency and performance is due to a hamstring injury that's been affecting him before the All-Star break.
"Ever since I strained my hamstring before the All-Star break, I haven’t really felt 100%," Porter said.
Porter expanded on how the injury has been affecting his game, revealing that it's been affecting his power and ability to get lift on his shots. He's hoping to have it 100% by the playoffs, but it's healed slower than expected.
"The hamstring? I don’t know, I feel like it’s affecting my overall power a little bit on my shot, not being able to get as much lift," Porter said. "But yeah I’m just trying to work through it and have it be 100% by the time the playoffs come around. I think this three-day break will be great for us. It kind of healed slower than I thought it would but I think it’ll start coming around."
For Porter to say the injury has been healing slower than expected should be very concerning to Nuggets fans. The Denver Nuggets only have eight regular season games left before the playoffs begin, and if last season showed anything, it's that the team won't make it for without Porter playing at his best.
