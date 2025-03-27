New Starting Lineup in Nuggets vs Bucks Game
The Milwaukee Bucks are set to face off against the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday night, as both teams will look to get back on track after rough recent stretches. While the Nuggets are looking to hold their spot in a competitive Western Conference, the Bucks will look to stay alive after recent injury news.
Starting with Damian Lillard, the Bucks guard was diagnosed with a blood clot in his right calf that could cause him to miss the remainder of the season. As for Giannis Antetokounmpo, the star forward will be sidelined for the contest tonight as well. As a result, Doc Rivers has had to move his lineup around for Wednesday's game.
The Bucks will start Kevin Porter Jr., Gary Trent Jr., Taurean Prince, Kyle Kuzma, and Brook Lopez against Denver. It's the first start of the season for Porter Jr. since being traded from the Los Angeles Clippers, while everyone else has logged at least seven starts with Milwaukee this season.
Milwaukee will be without a combined 55.1 points per game between Lillard and Antetokounmpo, a rough look for a team that plays through their two stars. Currently tied with the Detroit Pistons in the standings, a loss would move them to the sixth seed for the time being.
As for the game, tip-off in Denver is set for 9:00 p.m. EST between the Nuggets and Bucks.
