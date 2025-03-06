Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets Star Ruled Out vs Kings

Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been ruled out against the Sacramento Kings

Dec 23, 2024; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and forward Aaron Gordon (32) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) on the bench in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena.
The Denver Nuggets are currently one of the hottest teams in basketball, but unfortunately, an even hotter team in the Los Angeles Lakers has surpassed them for the second seed in the Western Conference. Looking to gain back that coveted spot behind the OKC Thunder, the Nuggets host the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night.

Despite trading away De'Aaron Fox, the Kings have remained competitive and will put their four-game winning streak on the line against the Nuggets. In the final contest of their four-game road trip, the Kings will look to take advantage of a Denver team that will be without one of their key starters.

Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has been ruled out of Wednesday's contest against the Kings due to a left ankle sprain. Wednesday's absence will be the 26th for Gordon this season, who has had multiple extended absences this year.

In the 36 games he has played in this season, Gordon is averaging 12.9 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shooting a career-high 41.5% from three. Gordon played a huge role for the Nuggets in their 2023 NBA Finals victory and will look to get back to full health and prepare himself for another playoff run in Denver this season.

Tip-off at Ball Arena is set for 9:00 p.m. EST, with a win meaning a Lakers loss on Thursday will put Denver back up to the second seed.

