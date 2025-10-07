Nuggets Urged to Trade for Intriguing Low-Cost Guard
The Denver Nuggets did a strong job this offseason of re-working their bench unit behind an elite starting-five unit, adding multiple pieces to help fill out a well-rounded rotation for the season ahead.
However, in the midst of that work, the Nuggets also parted ways with their previous leading point guard of the second unit, Russell Westbrook, now leaving Denver's backup one duties up for grabs to start the year, with guys like Bruce Brown Jr. and Peyton Watson set to handle some of those primary ball-handler responsibilities behind Jamal Murray.
But, what if the Nuggets wanted to beef up their second unit more than they've already done? Adding another guard into the mix would likely be the best course of action, but who would be the best candidate for the job?
In the eyes of Bleacher Report's Greg Swartz, an ambitious trade target that the Nuggets could look out for is Memphis Grizzlies guard Scotty Pippen Jr.–– advertised as a cheap, reliable option to contribute towards Denver's backup point guard duties.
"The Denver Nuggets did an admirable job of improving their depth this offseason, although there's no true backup point guard on the roster with Russell Westbrook now gone," Swartz wrote.
"Scotty Pippen Jr. is one of the more underrated players in the NBA who's filled in admirably when Ja Morant has missed time with the Memphis Grizzlies. With averages of 9.9 points, 4.4 assists, 1.3 steals and a 39.7 percent mark from three last season, Pippen and his team-friendly $2.2 million salary would be an ideal trade target for the Nuggets."
For a cap-constrained team like the Nuggets, every dollar on the salary cap is valuable in the new era of CBA-driven decisions. Pippen's contract can fill those financial requirements nicely, as he'll be making less than $3 million annually for the next three seasons.
He's proven to be a quality point guard in his opportunities with the Grizzlies, with the ability to stretch the floor, defend, and fill a starting role in a pinch. For a Nuggets rotation that could find some value in that skillset within the second unit, he'd quickly find a solid role in an already-deep Denver roster.
An acquisition of Pippen Jr. might not be as cheap in terms of the package required to bring him on board, in part due to the salary cap flexibility his contract can provide for the next two years, and likely three, due to his team option in the summer of 2028.
But, if the Grizzlies were willing to hand him over for a return that doesn't decimate Denver's future stash of draft capital or championship-caliber rotation, the on-court fit is one that draws some considerable appeal.
More Denver Nuggets Content
- Nuggets Champion Claims Nikola Jokic Is Holy Icon in Denver
- Aaron Gordon's Final Injury Status for Nuggets-Raptors Preseason Game
- Nuggets' Peyton Watson Preparing for Expanded Role
- Jonas Valančiūnas Reveals Clear Goal After Joining Nuggets
- Bruce Brown Shares Honest Reaction on First Game Back With Nuggets