Denver Nuggets vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Report
After suffering their worst loss of the season, the Denver Nuggets immediately head to Atlanta to face the Hawks. Last night, the Wizards were able to snap their 16-game losing streak against the Nuggets, in a game where Nikola Jokic scored his career-high 56 points. The Nuggets will need to bounce back after the heartbreaker yesterday.
The Nuggets have eight players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Christian Braun, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, Dario Saric, and Julian Strawther.
Jamal Murray is out, Aaron Gordon is probable, Christian Braun is probable, Vlatko Cancar is out, DaRon Holmes II is out, Spencer Jones is out, Dario Saric is out, and Julian Strawther is probable. It's going to be a very uphill climb for Nikola Jokic, Michael Porter Jr., and Russell Westbrook again.
The Hawks have seven players listed on their injury report: Trae Young, Dominick Barlow, Mouhamed Gueye, Jalen Johnson, Seth Lundy, Keaton Wallace, and Cody Zeller.
Trae Young is currently probable with right Achilles tendinitis, Dominick Barlow is out on his two-way G League contract, Mouhamed Gueye is out on G League assignment, Jalen Johnson is questionable with right shoulder soreness, Seth Lundy is out on his two-way contract, Keaton Wallace is also out on his two-way contract, and Cody Zeller is not currently with the team.
The Denver Nuggets and the Atlanta Hawks will face off at 6:00 p.m. EST.
