Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

14 players are listed on the combined Denver Nuggets vs Brooklyn Nets injury report

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to make a move on Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at Barclays Center.
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to make a move on Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the second half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are wrapping up their three-game home stand tonight against the Brooklyn Nets.

Tonight's game will be the final meeting between these two teams this season. The Nuggets came away with the victory in their last meeting with a final score of 144-139 in an overtime thriller. The lineups for today's game will be vastly slightly different than the last time these teams met due to injuries.

The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.

Nikola Jokic is currently listed as questionable as he deals with an illness.

Aaron Gordon is listed as doubtful with a right calf strain.

Nikola Jokic and Aaron Gordon of the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) reacts with forward Aaron Gordon (50) in the second quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena.

Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehab of his left knee, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way contract, DaRon Holmes II is out as he repairs his right achilles tendon, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract.

The Nets have eight players listed on their report: D'Angelo Russell, Bojan Bogdanovic, Cameron Johnson, Maxwell Lewis, De'Anthony Melton, Cam Thomas, Trendon Watford, and Dariq Whitehead.

D'Angelo Russell is out with a right shin contusion.

D'Angelo Russell of the Nets
Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) looks on during the first half against the Philadelphia 76ers at Barclays Center.

Bojan Bogdanovic is out due to left foot injury recovery, Cameron Johnson is out with a right ankle sprain, Maxwell Lewis is out with a left tibia fracture, De'Anthony Melton is out with a left knee ACL tear, Cam Thomas is out with a left hamstring strain, Trendon Watford is out with a left hamstring strain, and Dariq Whitehead is out due to concussion protocol.

The Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.

