Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are capping off their five-game road trip Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Both teams are playing on the tail end of a back-to-back, however, only the Nuggets came out with a win.
Saturday's game will be the first of two meetings between the teams. In the last four seasons, the Nuggets have held the advantage over the Hornets, winning 7 out of the last 8 games. Denver has been struggling as of late, but they should be able to handle the shorthanded Hornets.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with four players listed on their injury report: Russell Westbrook, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.
Russell Westbrook is listed as OUT as he deals with a left hamstring sprain.
Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery rehabilitation, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out due to a right knee sprain. Nikola Jokic is listed as available.
The Hornets have seven players listed on their injury report: LaMelo Ball, Josh Okogie, Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaun, and Grant Williams.
LaMelo Ball is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Josh Okogie is OUT with left hamstring tightness.
Tre Mann is out due to disc irritation, Cody Martin is out with a sports hernia, Brandon Miller is out due to right wrist ligament repair, Tidjane Salaun is out on G League assignment, and Grant Williams is out due to right ACL repair.
The Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets will face off Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player