Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets Injury Report

11 players are listed on the injury report for the Denver Nuggets vs Charlotte Hornets

Farbod Esnaashari

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket while defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (2) goes to the basket while defended by Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the third quarter at the Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are capping off their five-game road trip Saturday night against the Charlotte Hornets. Both teams are playing on the tail end of a back-to-back, however, only the Nuggets came out with a win.

Saturday's game will be the first of two meetings between the teams. In the last four seasons, the Nuggets have held the advantage over the Hornets, winning 7 out of the last 8 games. Denver has been struggling as of late, but they should be able to handle the shorthanded Hornets.

The Nuggets are coming into the game with four players listed on their injury report: Russell Westbrook, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.

Russell Westbrook is listed as OUT as he deals with a left hamstring sprain.

Vlatko Cancar is out due to left knee surgery rehabilitation, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out due to a right knee sprain. Nikola Jokic is listed as available.

The Hornets have seven players listed on their injury report: LaMelo Ball, Josh Okogie, Tre Mann, Cody Martin, Brandon Miller, Tidjane Salaun, and Grant Williams.

LaMelo Ball is OUT with a left ankle sprain.

Josh Okogie is OUT with left hamstring tightness.

LaMelo Ball of the Hornets
Jan 25, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; guard LaMelo Ball (1) reacts during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Tre Mann is out due to disc irritation, Cody Martin is out with a sports hernia, Brandon Miller is out due to right wrist ligament repair, Tidjane Salaun is out on G League assignment, and Grant Williams is out due to right ACL repair.

The Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets will face off Saturday at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News