Denver Nuggets vs Chicago Bulls Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are visiting the Chicago Bulls on Monday for their first meeting of the regular season. On Saturday, the Nuggets had their four-game winning streak snapped by the Minnesota Timberwolves in a game that ended in a blowout score of 133-104. Denver will be anxious to get themselves back in the win column against the 10th-seed Chicago Bulls.
In the last four seasons, the Nuggets have held the advantage over the Bulls, winning five of their eight matchups. Last season, went in favor of the Nuggets with both games being decided by double-digit leads.
The Nuggets have four players listed on their injury report: Trey Alexander, DaRon Holmes II, Vlatko Cancar, and Spencer Jones.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way G League contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee from surgery, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract.
The Bulls have five players listed on the injury report: Coby White, Torrey Craig, E.J. Liddell, Emanuel Miller, and Adama Sanogo.
Coby White is out due to a right ankle bone bruise, Torrey Craig is out due to a right ankle sprain, E.J. Liddell is out due to his two-way contract, Emanuel Miller is out due to his two-way contract, and Adama Sanogo is also out due to his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls will face off tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST.
