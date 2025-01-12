Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

There are multiple NBA superstars listed on the Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks injury report

Farbod Esnaashari

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) hugs Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) after the game at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Denver Nuggets are heading to Dallas to take on the Mavericks. Tonight will be the third game of the regular season series between these two teams. The two teams have split the season series at this point, in two close games that saw the Mavericks take the most recent of the two with a final score of 123-120. Today's game may have a slightly different cast of players due to the injury report.

The Nuggets have seven players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.

Nikola Jokic is currently listed as probable as he deals with an illness.

Jamal Murray is currently listed as questionable as he deals with left knee inflammation.

Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable with a right calf strain.

Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray of the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) and center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game seven of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way G League contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to repair of his right Achilles tendon, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract.

The Mavericks have three players listed on their report: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Dante Exum.

Luka Doncic is out with a left calf strain.

Kyrie Irvine is out due to a lumbar back sprain.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving of the Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) celebrates with Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the first quarter against the Chicago Bulls at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Dante Exum is out due to right wrist surgery.

The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will face off today at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Related Articles

Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player

Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Trade for $215 Million Star

Published
Farbod Esnaashari
FARBOD ESNAASHARI

11-year veteran inside of NBA arenas. Published for ESPN, Forbes, Bleacher Report, and FanNation. Follow @Farbod_E on Twitter.

Home/News