Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are heading to Dallas to take on the Mavericks. Tonight will be the third game of the regular season series between these two teams. The two teams have split the season series at this point, in two close games that saw the Mavericks take the most recent of the two with a final score of 123-120. Today's game may have a slightly different cast of players due to the injury report.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.
Nikola Jokic is currently listed as probable as he deals with an illness.
Jamal Murray is currently listed as questionable as he deals with left knee inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is listed as questionable with a right calf strain.
Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee from surgery, PJ Hall is out due to his two-way G League contract, DaRon Holmes II is out due to repair of his right Achilles tendon, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract.
The Mavericks have three players listed on their report: Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, and Dante Exum.
Luka Doncic is out with a left calf strain.
Kyrie Irvine is out due to a lumbar back sprain.
Dante Exum is out due to right wrist surgery.
The Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks will face off today at 3:00 p.m. EST.
