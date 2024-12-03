Denver Nuggets vs Golden State Warriors Updated Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Golden State Warriors in an NBA Cup game tonight. The Nuggets have seen some inconsistency lately as they have been winning one game and losing the next in that pattern. However, the consistency they do have against the Warriors lies in the fact that the Nuggets have won 10 of their last 11 matchups, going back to the 2021-2022 regular season. The Nuggets will look to continue that dominance tonight with a few key players listed on the Warriors injury report.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Peyton Watson.
Aaron Gordon is currently listed as probable with a right calf strain however, he did play in the last game against the LA Clippers. Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way G League contract, Vlatko Cancar is out with a left knee sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out as he continues to repair his right achilles tendon, Spencer Jones is out on his two-way G League contract, and Peyton Watson is probable with a right adductor strain.
The Warriors have three players listed on their report: Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and De'Anthony Melton. Steph Curry is currently listed as probable as he deals with patellofemoral pain, Draymond Green has been ruled with left calf tightness, after initially being questionable, and De'Anthony Melton is out with a left ACL sprain
The Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors will face off tonight at 10:00 p.m. EST.
