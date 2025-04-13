Denver Nuggets vs Houston Rockets Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are visiting the state of Texas for the final game of their regular season. Sunday's opponents are the Houston Rockets, who have clinched the number two seed in the Western Conference.
This is the third and final meeting between the two teams, with the season series currently sitting at one win a piece. The Nuggets took the game in March with a final score of 116-111. It was a tightly contested first half with multiple lead changes, but the Nuggets were able to build separation late in the third and early fourth quarters.
Jamal Murray led the way for the Nuggets in the absence of Nikola Jokic, as he totaled 39 points, 4 rebounds, and 7 assists on 54/67/83 shooting splits, which snapped the nine-game win streak the Rockets were on at that time.
The Denver Nuggets are entering the game with a clean injury report containing two players: Jamal Murray and DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
Jamal Murray is PROBABLE while dealing with right hamstring inflammation.
DaRon Homes II is out as he deals with right Achilles tendon repair.
The Houston Rockets are entering the game with just one player listed on the injury report: Jae'Sean Tate.
Dillon Brooks is AVAILABLE
Jae'Sean Tate is out as he deals with right ankle soreness.
The Denver Nuggets and Houston Rockets will face off at 3:30 p.m. EST.
