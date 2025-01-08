Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Los Angeles Clippers in a back-to-back after hosting the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night. Wednesday's game against the Clippers will conclude the regular season series matchup between these two teams.
The Nuggets came away with a decisive win in the last meeting with a final score of 120-98, getting on the board in the season series. Jamal Murray led the way with 20 points, 5 rebounds, 3, assists, and 4 steals on 50% shooting from the field.
As for this rematch, there are some key names on the injury report.
The Clippers have five players listed on their injury report: Kawhi Leonard, Kai Jones, Trentyn Flowers, Cam Christie, and P.J. Tucker.
Leonard is away from the team due to personal reasons as he returned home to be with his family impacted by the LA fires.
Kai Jones is out due to his two-way contract, Trentyn Flowers is out due to his two-way contract, Cam Christie is out on G League assignment, and P.J. Tucker is not currently with the team as both sides have agreed to find him a new suitor.
The Nuggets have six players listed: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes, and Spencer Jones.
Jokic, who is of course the biggest status in question, is questionable with an illness.
Cancar, Gordon, Hall, and Holmes are each out, while Jones is doubtful.
The Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers will face off tonight at 9:00 p.m. EST.
