Denver Nuggets vs Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report
After suffering a bad loss on Sunday night to the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies, the Denver Nuggets get another chance for revenge tonight. Both teams have some very important names listed on their injury reports.
The Nuggets have five players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Jalen Pickett. Nikola Jokic is out due to personal reasons, Aaron Gordon is out due to a right calf strain, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out due to a G League two-way, and Jalen Pickett is out due to a G League assignment. The Nuggets have struggled tremendously without Jokic on the floor, and could certainly use him.
The Memphis Grizzlies have five players listed on their injury report: Ja Morant, Zach Edey, Marcus Smart, GG Jackson, and Cam Spencer. Ja Morant is out due to a right hip subluxation and pelvic muscle strains, Zach Edey is out due to a right ankle sprain, Marcus Smart is questionable due to an illness, GG Jackson is out due to a right fifth metatarsal repair, and Cam Spencer is out due to a right ankle sprain.
The Denver Nuggets are currently on a two-game losing streak during the two games that Jokic has missed due to personal reasons. If he isn't playing again tonight, Denver will really need to figure out a way to win without him.
The Denver Nuggets and Memphis Grizzlies face off at 8:00 p.m. EST tonight.
