Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hitting the road for a quick two-game trip in Florida, with their first stop being the Miami Heat.
Friday night will be the final meeting of the regular season for these two teams. The Nuggets were winners in the first meeting, with a final score of 135-122. Nikola Jokic led the way with 30 points, 11 rebounds, 14 assists, and 2 steals while shooting 85/100/100 splits from the field. However, the injury report may foil the possibility of seeing Jokic duplicate his performance again tonight.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.
Nikola Jokic is currently listed as questionable with a right elbow sprain. It was a new injury recently developed in Denver's latest game against Houston.
Jamal Murray is probable with left knee inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is questionable with right calf injury management, Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract.
The Miami Heat will see the return of Jimmy Butler tonight after serving his team-issued suspension, but the Heat have four other players listed on the report: Bam Adebayo, Josh Richardson, Dru Smith, and Kel'el Ware.
Bam Adebayo is available for action although he is listed as dealing with a lower back contusion.
Josh Richardson is out with right heel inflammation, Dru Smith is out with left Achilles surgery, and Kel'el Ware is available but dealing with right foot soreness.
The Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat will face off on Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
