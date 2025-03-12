Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves who are winners of their last five games on Wednesday night.
This will be the third of four meetings this regular season. The Nuggets are currently trailing the Timberwolves 0-2 in the regular season series and will need to win the next two meetings to tie the season series.
The Nuggets fell short on January 25 in a blowout loss that ended in a final score of 133-104. Denver was never able to contain Anthony Edwards, who scored 34 points.
The Nuggets have five players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, and Julian Strawther.
Nikole Jokic is PROBABLE with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is PROBABLE with left ankle inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is DOUBTFUL with injury management of his right calf and a left ankle sprain.
DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.
The Timberwolves have four players listed on the injury report: Rudy Gobert, Jesse Edwards, Leonard Miller, and Tristen Newton.
Rudy Gobert is QUESTIONABLE with lower back injury maintenance.
Jesse Edwards is out due to his two-way contract, Leonard Miller is out on G League assignment, and Tristen Newton is out due to his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers