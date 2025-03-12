Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Injury Report ahead of tomorrow's game against the Timberwolves:



PROBABLE:

Nikola Jokić (Right Elbow Contusion/Left Ankle Impingement)

Jamal Murray (Left Ankle Inflammation)



DOUBTFUL:

Aaron Gordon (Right Calf Injury Management/Left Ankle Sprain)



OUT:

