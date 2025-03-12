Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

Multiple All-Stars are listed on the Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves injury report

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) defend in the first quarter during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) controls the ball as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (1) and guard Anthony Edwards (5) defend in the first quarter during game two of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the red-hot Minnesota Timberwolves who are winners of their last five games on Wednesday night.

This will be the third of four meetings this regular season. The Nuggets are currently trailing the Timberwolves 0-2 in the regular season series and will need to win the next two meetings to tie the season series.

The Nuggets fell short on January 25 in a blowout loss that ended in a final score of 133-104. Denver was never able to contain Anthony Edwards, who scored 34 points.

The Nuggets have five players listed on the injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, and Julian Strawther.

Nikole Jokic is PROBABLE with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) looks to pass the ball in the second half against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Jamal Murray is PROBABLE with left ankle inflammation.

Aaron Gordon is DOUBTFUL with injury management of his right calf and a left ankle sprain.

DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.

The Timberwolves have four players listed on the injury report: Rudy Gobert, Jesse Edwards, Leonard Miller, and Tristen Newton.

Rudy Gobert is QUESTIONABLE with lower back injury maintenance.

Rudy Gobert of the Timberwolves
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) watches his team as they play the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second quarter at Target Center. Gobert sat out due to back spasms. Mandatory Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Jesse Edwards is out due to his two-way contract, Leonard Miller is out on G League assignment, and Tristen Newton is out due to his two-way contract.

The Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.

