Denver Nuggets vs New Orleans Pelicans Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hosting the New Orleans Pelicans Monday night after capping off a five-game road trip they went 2-3 on.
This will be the third meeting between the two teams, which is currently split 1-1. The most recent meeting went in favor of the Nuggets in overtime with a final score of 132-129. Nikola Jokic led the way getting his ninth triple-double of the season, totaling 27 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with four players listed on their injury report: Russell Westbrook, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Peyton Watson.
Russell Westbrook is OUT with a left hamstring strain.
Vlatko Cancar is out as he rehabs his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair, and Peyton Watson is out with a right knee sprain.
The Pelicans have six players listed on their injury report: Brandon Ingram, Dejounte Murray, Keion Brooks Jr., Jordan Hawkins, Herbert Jones, and Daniel Theis.
Brandon Ingram is OUT with a left ankle sprain
Dejounte Murray is OUT with a right Achilles rupture; he suffered against the Boston Celtics in the first quarter.
Keion Brooks Jr. is out on his two-way contract, Jordan Hawkins is questionable with a non-covid illness, Herbert Jones is out with a right shoulder strain, and Daniel Theis is questionable with a right thumb sprain.
The Denver Nuggets and New Orleans Pelicans will face off Monday at 9:00 p.m. EST.
