Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are continuing their five-game road trip Wednesday night with a stop in New York to take on the Knicks.
Wednesday's game will be the second and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. The prior matchup went in favor of the Knicks, with a blowout win and a final score of 145-118. OG Anunoby led both teams in scoring with 40 points on 70% field goal shooting and Karl Anthony Towns wasn't far behind with 30 points of his own on 80% shooting from the field.
The Nuggets will be looking to bounce back after dropping their last two games, but the Knicks are on a four-game winning streak. It won't be an easy battle for the Nuggets.
The Nuggets have four players listed on the injury report: Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way G League contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehab of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract.
The Knicks have four players listed on their report: Josh Hart, Pacome Dadiet, Mitchell Robinson, and Kevin McCullar Jr.
Josh Hart is questionable with right knee soreness, Pacome Dadiet is out with a right great toe sprain, Mitchell Robinson is out with left ankle surgery, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to his two-way contract.
The Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks will face off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.
