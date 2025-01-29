Inside The Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks Injury Report

There are eight players listed on the Denver Nuggets vs New York Knicks injury report

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) as center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) controls the ball under pressure from Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon (50) as center Nikola Jokic (15) defends in the third quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
The Denver Nuggets are continuing their five-game road trip Wednesday night with a stop in New York to take on the Knicks.

Wednesday's game will be the second and final regular-season meeting between the two teams. The prior matchup went in favor of the Knicks, with a blowout win and a final score of 145-118. OG Anunoby led both teams in scoring with 40 points on 70% field goal shooting and Karl Anthony Towns wasn't far behind with 30 points of his own on 80% shooting from the field.

The Nuggets will be looking to bounce back after dropping their last two games, but the Knicks are on a four-game winning streak. It won't be an easy battle for the Nuggets.

The Nuggets have four players listed on the injury report: Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.

DaRon Holmes II of the Nuggets
Denver Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook (4) and center DaRon Holmes II (14) in the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Clippers at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way G League contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehab of his left knee from surgery, DaRon Holmes II is out with a right Achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract.

The Knicks have four players listed on their report: Josh Hart, Pacome Dadiet, Mitchell Robinson, and Kevin McCullar Jr.

Josh Hart is questionable with right knee soreness, Pacome Dadiet is out with a right great toe sprain, Mitchell Robinson is out with left ankle surgery, and Kevin McCullar Jr. is out due to his two-way contract.

The Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks will face off Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. EST.

