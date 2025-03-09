Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are visiting the number one seed in the Western Conference on Sunday afternoon as they take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. This battle will be incredibly important in seeing where the Nuggets are as a team.
This will be the third meeting between the two teams, with the season series currently split 1-1. The most recent game in November went in favor of the Nuggets, ending in a final score of 124-122. The Nuggets had every starter score in double figures, with four of them scoring 20+ points each.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with a large injury report containing nine players: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, DaRon Holmes II, Zeke Nnaji, Julian Strawther, and Peyton Watson.
Nikola Jokic is currently listed as PROBABLE with left ankle inflammation.
Aaron Gordon is PROBABLE with a left ankle sprain.
Trey Alexander is available, Vlatko Cancar is available, PJ Hall is available, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, Zeke Nnaji is available, Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain, and Peyton Watson is available.
The Thunder have four players listed: Alex Ducas, Isaiah Hartenstein, Ajay Mitchell, and Nikola Topic.
Alex Ducas is out due to his two-way contract, Isaiah Hartenstein is available but dealing with a nasal fracture, Ajay Mitchell is out with a right great toe sprain, and Nikola Topic is out due to left knee surgery. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is listed as available.
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder will face off Sunday at 1:00 p.m. EST.
