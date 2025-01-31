Denver Nuggets vs Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are hitting their fourth stop on their five-game road trip. Friday's opponents are the Philadelphia 76ers. Denver desperately needs a win as they're on a three-game losing streak.
Friday's matchup is the second and final meeting this regular season. In the last meeting, the Nuggets blew out the 76ers with a 144-109 final score. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets totaling 27 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and 4 steals on 67/67/100 shooting splits. Unfortunately for fans, Joel Embiid wasn't available in the last matchup which has been a major talking point when it comes to criticism of Embiid.
The Nuggets have four players listed on their injury report: Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, DaRon Holmes II, and Spencer Jones.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee surgery rehabilitation, DaRon Holmes II is out due to right achilles tendon repair, and Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract.
The 76ers have six players listed on their report: Joel Embiid, Paul George, Andre Drummond, Caleb Martin, KJ Martin, and Jared McCain.
Joel Embiid is OUT due to left knee injury management.
Paul George is OUT due to a left finger extensor tendon injury.
Andre Drummond is out as he recovers from a left toe injury, Caleb Martin is out with a right hip sprain, KJ Martin is out with a left foot stress reaction, and Jared McCain is out with left knee meniscus surgery.
The Denver Nuggets and Philadelphia 76ers will face off at 7:30 p.m. EST.
