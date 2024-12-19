Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets face off against the Portland Trail Blazers in their first regular season game against each other tonight. The Nuggets have won seven games in a row against the Trail Blazers and 10 out of the last 12 games going back to the 2021-2022 season.
The Nuggets have six players listed on their injury report: Christian Braun, Dario Saric, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, PJ Hall, and DaRon Holmes II.
Christian Braun is currently questionable with a lower back strain. Christian has played in 23 games this season and started all of them. He has averaged 15 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists a game.
Dario Saric is out with a left ankle sprain, Trey Alexander is out on his two-way G League contract, Vlatko Cancar is out due to rehabilitation of his left knee, PJ Hall is out on his two-way contract, and DaRon Holmes II is out due to repair of his right Achilles tendon. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are listed as available.
The Trail Blazers have three players listed on their report: Deandre Ayton, Dalano Banton, and Matisse Thybulle.
Deandre Ayton is currently questionable with an illness.
Dalano Banton is questionable with a left hip contusion and Matisse Thybulle is out with a right ankle sprain. Anfernee Simons is listed as available.
The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player