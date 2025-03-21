Denver Nuggets vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are continuing their road trip with a stop in Oregon, to take on the Portland Trail Blazers.
Friday night's game will be the season's fourth and final meeting between the two teams. Denver currently holds a 2-1 lead in the season series, with the most recent game ending in favor of the Nuggets. Jamal Murray had an outstanding performance scoring a career-high 55 points on 55% field goal shooting.
The Nuggets are coming into this game with seven players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Trey Alexander, Christian Braun, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, and Julian Strawther.
Nikola Jokic is listed as OUT as he deals with right ankle impingement.
Jamal Murray is QUESTIONABLE with a right ankle sprain.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Christian Braun is probable with a left foot strain, Aaron Gordon is probable with right calf injury management and a left ankle sprain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.
The Trail Blazers have four players listed on their report: Deandre Ayton, Jerami Grant, Jabari Walker, Robert Williams III.
Deandre Ayton is OUT with a left calf strain.
Jerami Grant is doubtful with right knee tendinitis, Jabari Walker is out due to concussion protocols, Robert Williams III is out with left knee injury management.
The Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers will face off at 10:00 p.m. EST.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player
Nikola Jokic's Brutally Honest Statement on Luka Doncic Trade to Lakers