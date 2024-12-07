Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
After a very disappointing loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Denver Nuggets have the perfect bounce-back opportunity against the Washington Wizards tonight. The two teams have a massive combined injury report of 13 players.
The Nuggets have seven players listed on their injury report: Jamal Murray, Trey Alexander, Vlatko Cancar, Aaron Gordon, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Dario Saric.
Jamal Murray is questionable with right hamstring inflammation, Trey Alexander is out due to a G League two-way, Vlatko Cancar is out with left knee surgery rehabilitation, Aaron Gordon is questionable with a right calf strain, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out due to a G League two-way, and Dario Saric is questionable with a left ankle sprain. Nikola Jokic is listed as available against the Washington Wizards.
The Washington Wizards have six players listed on their injury report: Kyle Kuzma, Saddiq Bey, Malcolm Brogdon, Kyshawn George, Corey Kispert, and Tristan Vukcevic.
Kyle Kuzma is out with a left rib sprain, Saddiq Bey is out with left knee ACL surgery, Malcolm Brogdon is out with left hamstring inflammation, Kyshawn George is out with a left ankle sprain, Corey Kispert is out with a left ankle sprain, and Tristan Vukcevic is out with a left knee contusion.
Even if Jamal Murray does not play tonight, the Denver Nuggets should have more than enough to defeated the shorthanded Washington Wizards tonight. The two teams face off at 7:00 p.m. EST.
