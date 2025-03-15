Denver Nuggets vs Washington Wizards Injury Report
The Denver Nuggets are on the tail end of a back-to-back on Saturday night.
Denver battled it out with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night in a highly contested game that was secured by the Nuggets in the final seconds.
Denver will be hosting the Washington Wizards on Saturday at the Ball Arena. This will be the second and final meeting of the regular season between the two teams. The Nuggets fell short in their last meeting, even though Nikola Jokic scored a career-high 56 points that night.
The Nuggets will be looking to even the series Saturday night and further build their lead in the Western Conference standings.
Denver has seven players listed on their injury report: Nikola Jokic, Aaron Gordon, Trey Alexander, Christian Braun, DaRon Holmes II, Spencer Jones, and Julian Strawther.
Nikola Jokic is PROBABLE with a right elbow contusion and left ankle impingement.
Aaron Gordon is QUESTIONABLE with right calf injury management and a left ankle sprain.
Trey Alexander is out due to his two-way contract, Christian Braun is probable with left foot inflammation, DaRon Holmes II is out with right Achilles tendon repair, Spencer Jones is out due to his two-way contract, and Julian Strawther is out with a left knee sprain.
The Wizards have five players listed on their report: Malcolm Brogdon, Saddiq Bey, Bilal Coulibaly, Jaylen Martin, and JT Thor.
Malcolm Brogdon is OUT with a left ankle sprain.
Saddiq Bey is out with left knee ACL surgery, Bilal Coulibaly is out with a right hamstring strain, Jaylen Martin, and JT Thor are both out due to their two-way contracts
The Denver Nuggets and Washington Wizards will face off at 9:00 p.m. EST.
