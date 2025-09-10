Draymond Green Gives Massive Honor to Nikola Jokic
The battles between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors over the years have been a test of physicality and wit.
In 2022, the Warriors eliminated the Nuggets en route to their fourth title in eight years, with defensive anchor Draymond Green being the anchor of a tremendous defense.
While the Nuggets did not play the Warriors in the playoffs the following season, they did get their first NBA title in franchise history, with their superstar Nikola Jokic leading the way.
The physical matchups between Green and Jokic have become quite the spectacle over the years, but Green has always maintained his respect for the three-time NBA MVP in Denver.
Draymond Gives Jokic High Praise
In a recent appearance on streamer Kai Cenat’s live stream, Green expressed how difficult it is to guard the Nuggets superstar.
“The hardest player I had to guard in my career is KD…KD in OKC. After that, I figured him out, right? Slim can’t score on me no more – nah, he going to score on everybody, but I got better and learned more about his game. But, in OKC and just coming into the league and figuring -- oh my God. No chance,” Green exclaimed.
“The hardest now is Joker…I play with Steph so I don’t have that headache. Joker -- Luka [Doncic] will always be one of the toughest covers, but that ain’t my matchup. Of my matchups, the hardest to guard right now is Joker,” he continued.
By the Numbers
So, how good has Nikola Jokic been against the Warriors in his career?
In 21 career games against Draymond Green and the Warriors, Jokic has averaged 17.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, but here is where the divider lies.
In their last 10 games, Jokic’s stats against Green have been impressive, averaging an incredible 29.2 points, 12.4 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game.
The Nuggets won the season series in 2024-2025, and the Warriors’ defensive anchor defended Jokic during his MVP contention this past season.
"I think the only thing I would say is, as deserving as he is with that stat line, what he's up against is the fact that people become accustomed to greatness," Green said on his podcast before the 2024-2025 playoffs.
With the Nuggets and Warriors both in playoff contention yet again in the 2025-2026 season, it is not out of the question that another playoff matchup could be in the cards between the two.
