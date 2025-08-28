Nuggets Executive’s Recent Appearance Implies Nikola Jokic Is A Top Priority
The Denver Nuggets had a bizarre end to their 2024-25 season. After seemingly being locked into a Top 4 seed in the Western Conference, the Nuggets decided to make a massive change by firing both head coach Michael Malone and general manager Calvin Booth.
Denver was able to make it out of the first round in seven games against the Los Angeles Clippers, but unfortunately, saw their season come to an end in the second round against the Oklahoma City Thunder. In a battle between the two top MVP candidates, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder got the best of Denver in seven games and went on to win the NBA Finals.
In an alternative world, the Nuggets could've very well won the NBA Finals this past season if they were able to get past the Thunder. However, losing in the second round might've been exactly what they needed, as it led to Denver doing a retool of their roster to build around Nikola Jokic for a title push next season.
Nikola Jokic's Immediate Future In Denver
As far as Jokic's future with Denver, the three-time league MVP declined an extension this offseason for three years, $212 million. While some Nuggets fans may be wary because of it, the likely case is that Jokic declined since he'd be able to receive a bigger payday next offseason. However, that doesn't mean Jokic can't change his mind between now and next season.
With next year potentially being viewed as "championship or bust" in Denver, it appears as though the front office will be doing everything they can to keep a good relationship with Jokic and convince him to stay in Denver long-term. So much so, Nuggets President Josh Kroenke went out to Europe to check in with his star player during Eurobasket.
Kroenke was in attendance and supporting his team's star player during Serbia's 98-64 victory over Estonia. Jokic put up a strong performance, scoring 11 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing out seven assists in the win. With talented teams throughout EuroBasket, Serbia has a strong chance to win it all, especially with the best player in the world on their team.
As for Kroenke and Jokic, the star center has to be happy with the moves the Nuggets made this offseason to surround him with more talent in depth. Their offseason was highlighted by trading Michael Porter Jr. to the Brooklyn Nets for Cam Johnson, but they also brought in Jonas Valanciunas, Bruce Brown, and Tim Hardaway Jr. for more depth on the roster.
Even with other teams improving around the league like the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers, the Nuggets should settle for nothing less than an NBA title next year.
