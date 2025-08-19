Eight-Year NBA Veteran Explains Nikola Jokic's 'Brilliance'
The Denver Nuggets suffered another deflating exit from the playoffs in the Western Conference Semifinals for the second straight year in 2025.
After a tumultuous end to the season, which included the firing of 2023 NBA champion head coach Michael Malone and General Manager Calvin Booth, Denver made an impressive run to the second round of the playoffs.
While they did surprise many and defeat the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round in a fantastic seven-game series, Game 7 of the second round was a letdown for Denver.
However, Nikola Jokic's play throughout the 2024-25 season, including the playoffs, should give Nuggets fans plenty of hope coming into the 2025-26 season.
Jokic Remains A Top Player In The World
There is no secret at this point. If Nikola Jokic is not the best basketball player in the world, he is certainly second behind NBA champion Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Jokic finished right behind the Thunder superstar in the NBA's Most Valuable Player Award voting in 2025, but is still widely considered one of the two best in the world.
Jokic averaged an astonishing 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game on 57.6 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from three-point range in a remarkable 2024-2025 season.
Bogdan Bogdanovic Sends Praise to Jokic
In an interview with FIBA, Jokic's Serbian teammate and Los Angeles Clippers guard Bogdan Bogdanovic revealed what makes the Nuggets superstar so impressive.
"I think everybody knows about his IQ and feel for the game, but what is really making him special, I think, is his basketball shape for his size, the ability to run and conditioning," Bogdanovic said of Jokic.
“His front vision. I feel like he knows what's going to happen steps ahead...It brings the probably the highest confidence that I got to play with anyone else," he continued.
Bogdanovic and Jokic squared off in the first-round series in the 2025 NBA playoffs, and while the Nuggets did best the Clippers in seven games, the two are trying to win EuroBasket 2025 together.
Bogdanovic is the all-time leader in scoring for Serbia and has won five medals in the past eleven years with the team.
Jokic and Bogdanovic secured the Bronze Medal in the 2024 Summer Olympics last year, making it their second in their country's history in men's basketball, after the silver medal in the 2016 Summer Olympics.
