Erik Spoelstra’s Statement Before Jimmy Butler’s Return in Nuggets-Heat
The Miami Heat have had one of the most interesting seasons from a storyline perspective to start. From Tyler Herro ascension to an All-Star level player to Jimmy Butler's expressed frustration with the organization, the Heat take their 20-19 record to the table tonight against the visiting Denver Nuggets.
In a 2023 NBA Finals rematch that saw the Nuggets finish as NBA champions, a familiar face from that series is set to make his return tonight. Confirmed by his agent and Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra ahead of tonight's game, star wing Butler will return to the lineup after serving a seven-game suspension.
During his pre-game opening statement, Coach Spoelstra had some words to share about the situation.
"We work in a league of complexity, we're in an unusual place right now, but really all it is, is complex," Spoelstra said. "You are all looking for drama, I'm looking to get this team ready to play at a high level."
He'd go on to announce the starting lineup, referring it will be the same one they put out during their 128-115 loss to the Indiana Pacers.
With the Heat getting a much-needed boost with the return of Butler, who has averaged 17.6 points in his 22 games this season, the Nuggets will look to spoil his return as they aim to improve upon their 24-16 record.
Butler's agent also put out a statement before this game.
Tip-off is set for 5:00 PM PST at the Kaseya Center in Miami, as Nikola Jokic remains questionable after missing Wednesday's contest against the Houston Rockets.
Related Articles
Nikola Jokic Makes NBA History in Nuggets-Mavericks
Nikola Jokic Makes Strong Russell Westbrook Statement
Latest Update on Denver Nuggets Potentially Signing Ex-Lakers Player