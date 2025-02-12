Inside The Nuggets

ESPN Star Makes Controversial Nikola Jokic, Luka Doncic Statement

Liam Willerup

Jan 12, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (left) talks with Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (right) after the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Over the last decade, the NBA has become more global than ever with not only the reach but also the faces of the league. Before 2010, international players were not dominating headlines and having top-selling jerseys. Today, it is realistic to say the best three players in the NBA are all international.

Two of the biggest stars are Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic and Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic. Now, with Doncic teaming up with LeBron James on the Lakers, some may think they've formed the best duo in the league. However, ESPN's Stephen A Smith countered that First Take, saying he thinks there's another duo that still remains the best in the league.

"They [LeBron and Luka] should be the scariest [duo], but this season I haven't given up on Jokic and Murray," Smith shared. "I have not given up on that at all; I'm going to stand on that for the time being... Right now it's gotta be Jokic and Murray until further notice to answer this question because we haven't seen how LeBron and Luka will do together."

Even though Doncic and James are the best pairing in the league by the numbers and accolades, Smith's rebuttal argues that Murray and Jokic have accomplished more and will hold that position until the new Lakers duo has done enough on the court.

While Murray and Jokic do have an NBA Championship together, they are currently on an NBA-best seven-game winning streak with the two combining for 66 points in their recent 146-117 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.

