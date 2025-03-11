ESPN Star Shuts Down Controversial Nikola Jokic Narrative
The Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder faced off in a back-to-back series on Sunday and Monday, as fans got a treat with arguably the top two players in the world going at it. They split the series 1-1, but the battle between MVP candidates did not disappoint.
In game one, Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 40 points in a win. In the rematch, Nuggets center Nikola Jokic had 35 points, 18 rebounds, and 8 assists to secure their revenge.
While many believed Gilgeous-Alexander was running away with the MVP award this year, Jokic continues to make a case for himself as the regular season nears an end.
ESPN star analyst Stephen A. Smith gave his take on the MVP race, shutting down Kendrick Perkins' argument in favor of Jokic on NBA Countdown.
"Jokic is big time," Smith said. "The top-five argument, I’m not disagreeing with it. I get all of that. But we aren’t doing that today. We aren’t gonna start this narrative where all of a sudden, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets compromised for league MVP again like he did last year."
Smith recognizes Jokic's talent and greatness in this league but does not want to see anybody but Gilgeous-Alexander win the MVP award this season.
"I’m looking at Shai Gilgeous-Alexander right now," Smith said. "Leads the NBA with 32.8 points per game. ...We ain’t gonna do this. Oklahoma City is the number one seed. Everybody looking up, way up, you have to climb a ladder. We’re not doing this to SGA this year. SGA is going to be the league MVP if he keeps this up. I don’t care what Jokic does."
Jokic is having a historic season, averaging 28.9 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 10.5 assists per game with 57.7/43.0/80.9 shooting splits. Unfortunately for Jokic, Gilgeous-Alexander is having an absurd season himself.
Jokic has already won three of the last four MVP awards, so nobody should be too upset if Gilgeous-Alexander deservedly takes it home this season.
