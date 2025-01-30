Former 3x NBA Champion Makes Bold Nikola Jokic, LeBron James Comparison
After winning three NBA MVPs in the last four years, Denver Nuggets superstar center Nikola Jokic has cemented himself as one of the best big men to ever play the game. While Jokic only has one championship on his resume so far, he is undoubtedly one of the top players of this generation.
Jokic could be on his way to a fourth MVP, averaging 29.7 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 10.1 assists per game with impressive 56.7/47.2/81.3 shooting splits.
15-year NBA veteran and three-time champion Danny Green had a bold take about Jokic, comparing the Nuggets center to NBA legend and LA Lakers forward LeBron James after the Nuggets lost to the New York Knicks.
"[Nikola Jokic] is not a regular player," Green said. "He is the LeBron [James] of big men, going for his fourth MVP. He's very good."
Green's Jokic-LeBron comparison is very bold and puts high expectations on the Nuggets superstar to carry Denver to more titles, but it certainly makes sense. Jokic has dominated the league over the past few seasons without having a dominant physical advantage but is instead simply smarter than his opponents, similar to the Lakers star.
Jokic has certainly put himself in the conversation with some of the league's best to ever play, but has a few championships to add to his resume before truly being in the same space as James.
