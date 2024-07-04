Former All-Star Makes Statement on NBA Comeback Attempt
NBA free agency is underway, and much of the focus is on the top remaining unsigned players, along with the stars who may get traded. While this transaction period is almost always about potential star movement, there are often marginal moves that prove down the line to have been major acquisitions.
For two-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas, he is still hoping to join a team. While it has been several years since Thomas last played consistent rotation minutes in the NBA, he is a respected veteran around the league, and recently shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he still wants an opportunity:
Thomas has spent parts of 12 seasons in the NBA, making back-to-back All-Star teams in 2016 and 2017. After his great run with the Boston Celtics, Thomas spent time with the Los Angeles Lakers, Denver Nuggets, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans, Dallas Mavericks, Charlotte Hornets, and Phoenix Suns.
Marginal moves in the NBA offseason can be small trades or role player signings, as those transactions can often make a major impact. This can also include the addition of impactful veterans, as many championship teams have one or two experienced players who may not play a lot on the court, but have a large impact off the court. This is the type of role Thomas could play on any team in the league.
