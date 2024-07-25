Former Denver Nuggets Coach Makes Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Statement
It's hard to believe, but it's been almost 10 years since Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant were teammates on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The last time the two played together was the 2015-16 season, eight seasons ago.
While many modern fans may not remember just how good Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook were together, former players and coaches have not - including former Denver Nuggets head coach George Karl, who made a statement on social media.
"It’s been a while but these two together was a helluva combo at one time 💪," Karl said.
While this may seem like a random statement by George Karl, he's been posting more and more about Russell Westbrook since the rumors of the former MVP to the Nuggets formed. In fact, Karl has been actively advocating for Russell Westbrook on the team. Just last week, he posted the following statement.
I" love Russ in Denver," Karl said. "Puts the Nuggets back on top of the West. Russ is a tough dude, a dawg. A warrior. He brings incredible athleticism and experience. He will play great alongside and behind Jamal. Let’s go 💪"
Russell Westbrook has yet to sign with the Denver Nuggets, but it's now become the worst-kept secret in the NBA at this point. All signs have pointed toward it happening, and now, everyone is just waiting for Westbrook to join the Nuggets.
